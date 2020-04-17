Teen girl sexually assaulted by man in mask, police say

×
ST. JOHN — Police opened an investigation Thursday after a young teen girl reported she was sexually assaulted last week by a man she didn't know.
The girl told police she was in the area of 91st Avenue and Willow Lane in St. John the afternoon of April 7 when the man grabbed her and sexually assaulted her, police spokesman Roger Patz said.
The man was described as about 6 feet tall with an average build. He was dressed in all black clothing with black gloves and a black full head mask, police said.
The case appears to be isolated, and no other cases of a similar nature have been reported in St. John, Patz said.
Police ask anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in that area to call police at 219-365-6032.
