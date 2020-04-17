You are the owner of this article.
Teen girl sexually assaulted by man in mask, police say
Teen girl sexually assaulted by man in mask, police say

Lauren Cross

ST. JOHN — Police opened an investigation Thursday after a young teen girl reported she was sexually assaulted last week by a man she didn't know.

The girl told police she was in the area of 91st Avenue and Willow Lane in St. John the afternoon of April 7 when the man grabbed her and sexually assaulted her, police spokesman Roger Patz said.

The man was described as about 6 feet tall with an average build. He was dressed in all black clothing with black gloves and a black full head mask, police said.

The case appears to be isolated, and no other cases of a similar nature have been reported in St. John, Patz said.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in that area to call police at 219-365-6032.

