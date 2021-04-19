 Skip to main content
Teen has until April 28 to decide on plea offer in murder, 2 rape cases
CROWN POINT — A man accused of killing a woman and raping two others in Hammond when he was 15 years old has until April 28 to decide whether to accept a plea offer, Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz said Monday.

Omarion E. Wilbourn, 18, has been in custody since 2017 on charges alleging he raped a 14-year-old girl and 25-year-old woman July 16 and Aug. 8, 2017, respectively, and killed Lucia Gonzalez, a 25-year-old mother, Aug. 21, 2017, in her home in the 7500 block of Alexander Avenue.

Jatkiewicz said during a court hearing April 9 Wilbourn has been offered a plea agreement that calls for him to admit to murder and two counts of rape and carries a total sentence of 65 years in prison.

If Wilbourn were convicted at trial of murder, two counts of rape and several lesser charges, he could face up to 178 years in prison.

Wilbourn is currently set to stand trial starting May 3. Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell set his next pretrial hearing for April 28.

"At that point, the plea will be withdrawn, and we will go forward to trial on all three cases," Jatkiewicz said.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Thomas Stefaniak granted a prosecutor's request to waive Wilbourn to adult court in August 2018.

Stefaniak also granted part of Wilbourn's request to suppress some of his statements to Hammond detectives during an interview Aug. 22, 2017. That decision was later upheld by higher courts.

Wilbourn is currently represented by attorney John Maksimovich. He was represented in Lake Juvenile Court by attorney Michael A. Campbell.

