Teen ID'd as Gary's 18th homicide victim this year; crimes involving kids on the rise, police say

GARY — A day after a teen boy was shot to death in his own home, police said Thursday they've seen an increase in crime involving juveniles.

Gary police interviewed several witnesses and found no signs of a break-in after Jalen Pickens, 17, was found dead about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday inside his home in the 3200 block of East 12th Avenue, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Pickens' death marked the 18th so far this year in Gary. He was the second child to die in a homicide in the city in 2020, Hamady said.

Gary's first homicide involving a child claimed the life of Debra R. Duszynski, 11 months, who died Jan. 2 from blunt force trauma to her abdomen. Her parents were charged with neglect on allegations they failed to send her siblings to school, but no charges have been filed in her homicide.

Of the 18 homicides so far this year, three are believed to be gang-related, three were drug-related, five stemmed from domestic disputes and two were officer-involved cases, Hamady said.

Human remains found March 28 in the 800 block of Rhode Island Street have not yet been identified, and one case was determined to be self-defense. Motive in the remaining cases remained under investigation, he said.