Teen in Portage murder case to be evaluated; fate of waiver to adult court faces delay
VALPARAISO — A delay is expected in the March 18 hearing to decide whether a 15-year-old Gary boy will be waived to adult court to face charges of taking part in the November robbery and shooting death of 27-year-old Adriana Saucedo of Portage.

Porter County Juvenile Court Magistrate Gwenn Rinkenberger granted a request by the defense Monday morning to have the boy temporarily transported to a state facility to undergo a mental health evaluation.

As when she approved funding earlier for a mental health evaluation, Rinkenberger said the purpose of this trip to Indiana Department of Correction Juvenile Intake and Diagnostics unit in Logansport "is to identify factors which may be relevant to the court" on the issue of the waiver.

The move will require more time to prepare for the waiver hearing, according to Porter County Juvenile Public Defender Harold Harper.

Harper said he intended to file a motion to delay the March hearing and Rinkenberger said she would grant the request.

Paula Biller, of LaPorte, left, and Diana Meeks, of Portage, held a candlelight vigil late last year in Portage for their sister, Adriana Saucedo, who was killed Nov. 19.

The boy, who remains in custody at the juvenile detention center, sat quietly during Monday's short hearing. Also at the table were his mother and stepfather. The Times is not identifying the boy unless his case is waived to adult court

Police say the boy, along with Shaun Thompson, 16, and Jonathan Brown, 17, both of Gary, shot Saucedo and stole $80 from her early in the evening on Nov. 19 after picking her up at an apartment on Kathryn Court in Portage. They lured her out with the false claim of selling her marijuana, police said.

After stopping to have her pay for gasoline, they drove to the parking lot of the nearby Frontier building at 2059 Crisman Road in Portage where Thompson allegedly shot Saucedo, police said.

The boy was surprised that one of his co-defendants shot and killed Saucedo during what was supposed to be a robbery, according to the defense.

The trio traveled to Horace S. Norton Elementary School, 1356 Harrison Blvd. in Gary, where they allegedly dumped the body in the abandoned building, police said.

Thompson and Brown were charged in adult court and a waiver to adult court is pending for the boy.

Shown is the inside of the abandoned Horace S. Norton Elementary School in Gary. Adriana Saucedo's body was found on Nov. 21, 2019 in the school's gymnasium, police said.

Harper has argued that the evaluation is needed, in part, to help determine whether a boy with no prior criminal history should be waived to adult court and be "exposed to the obvious dangers of the adult penal environment."

The nature of the alleged offense also "raises legitimate questions about his mental health, cognitive abilities and sociability," Harper's motion reads.

The requested evaluation is further needed to determine the juvenile system's ability to provide rehabilitative services to the boy, Harper said.

Harper said the evaluation is necessary for him to provide an effective defense in the case.

The boy is to be transported Feb. 12 and returned March 4, according to the court's ruling.

Prosecutors did not oppose the request for the evaluation or the delay in the case.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

