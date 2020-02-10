Teen in Portage murder case to be evaluated; fate of waiver to adult court faces delay

VALPARAISO — A delay is expected in the March 18 hearing to decide whether a 15-year-old Gary boy will be waived to adult court to face charges of taking part in the November robbery and shooting death of 27-year-old Adriana Saucedo of Portage.

Porter County Juvenile Court Magistrate Gwenn Rinkenberger granted a request by the defense Monday morning to have the boy temporarily transported to a state facility to undergo a mental health evaluation.

As when she approved funding earlier for a mental health evaluation, Rinkenberger said the purpose of this trip to Indiana Department of Correction Juvenile Intake and Diagnostics unit in Logansport "is to identify factors which may be relevant to the court" on the issue of the waiver.

The move will require more time to prepare for the waiver hearing, according to Porter County Juvenile Public Defender Harold Harper.

Harper said he intended to file a motion to delay the March hearing and Rinkenberger said she would grant the request.

The boy, who remains in custody at the juvenile detention center, sat quietly during Monday's short hearing. Also at the table were his mother and stepfather. The Times is not identifying the boy unless his case is waived to adult court