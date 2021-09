Teen in serious condition after Friday night shooting, police say

EAST CHICAGO — A Gary teenager is in serious condition after being wounded in a Friday night shooting in East Chicago, police said.

At 7:44 p.m. Friday, East Chicago police were dispatched to the 4900 block of Reading Avenue after the city's ShotSpotter technology indicated six round were fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they heard "numerous people yelling," in front of an apartment building, and later found an adult male, who was later identified as an 18-year-old from Gary, lying on the floor in one of the apartments.

The teen was shot on the left side of his body below his rib cage, police said.

He was taken to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, where he was listed in serious condition. Police said he was later transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the East Chicago Police Department non-emergency tip line at 219-391-8500, or Detective Carina Acevedo at 219-391-8318, or cacevedo@eastchicago.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.