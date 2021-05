Teen injured in Borman shooting, police say

An 18-year-old was treated at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus late Thursday after sustaining a serious wound on Interstate 80/94.

Indiana State Police were contacted by the hospital at 8:30 p.m. in regard to a walk-in gunshot victim, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

Preliminary investigation shows an altercation occurred in the early evening hours at an unknown location in Portage.

As one group left the area and drove westbound on the Borman Expressway, a person in a red passenger car opened fire with a handgun at the victim's vehicle. The 18-year-old, who was in a backseat, sustained an injury, Fifield said.

The 18-year-old was treated at the hospital and their condition is not known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division located at the Lowell Post at 219-696-6242.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.