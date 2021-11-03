Teen killed, 2 wounded in recent shootings, police say

GARY — A 17-year-old boy was killed and his 17-year-old friend was wounded in a shooting Saturday at a gas station in the city's Brunswick section, police said.

In a separate shooting Tuesday, a 46-year-old man was shot in the shoulder after using an ATM in the city's Glen Park section, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The homicide Saturday night marked the 40th so far this year in Gary, according to police and public records.

Antonio Santana, 17, died after the shooting about 6:40 p.m. Saturday at the gas station in the 6200 block of West Fifth Avenue, according to the Lake County coroner's office and Gary police.

The coroner's office said Santana lived in Gary. Police had an East Chicago address for him.

Witnesses told police the two 17-year-olds entered the gas station to purchase items, Hamady said.

One of the boys was standing near the front entrance and the other was paying for items when a man opened the front door to the business and fired multiple shots from a handgun, police said.

The boy standing by the door was shot in the leg and ran away. He got a ride to a local hospital, police said.

Santana died at the scene, officials said.