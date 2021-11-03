Teen killed, 2 wounded in recent shootings, police say

GARY — A 17-year-old boy was killed and his 17-year-old friend was wounded in a shooting Saturday at a gas station in the city's Brunswick section, police said.
In a separate shooting Tuesday, a 46-year-old man was shot in the shoulder after using an ATM in the city's Glen Park section, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
The homicide Saturday night marked the 40th so far this year in Gary, according to police and public records.
Antonio Santana, 17, died after the shooting about 6:40 p.m. Saturday at the gas station in the 6200 block of West Fifth Avenue, according to the Lake County coroner's office and Gary police.
The coroner's office said Santana lived in Gary. Police had an East Chicago address for him.
Witnesses told police the two 17-year-olds entered the gas station to purchase items, Hamady said.
One of the boys was standing near the front entrance and the other was paying for items when a man opened the front door to the business and fired multiple shots from a handgun, police said.
The boy standing by the door was shot in the leg and ran away. He got a ride to a local hospital, police said.
Santana died at the scene, officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Antwan Jakes, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
About 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, a 46-year-old Gary man was using an ATM at the Fifth Third bank branch in the 5100 block of Broadway when a man walked up to him, grabbed at his hand and pointed a gun at him, police said.
The 46-year-old told police he grabbed for the gun, but it went off and he was shot, Hamady said.
The man collapsed to the ground, and the gunman ran away.
The man's friends got him into a vehicle and were driving him to a hospital when they flagged down officers in the 2500 block of Grant Street, police said. The man was taken to a hospital in an ambulance from there.
The suspect was described as black, about 5 foot 7 and 145 pounds, with a black mask and a gray hooded sweatshirt tied around his face. He had a black handgun, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cpl. John Suttles at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.