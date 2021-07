Teen killed in shooting in Calumet City, officials say

CALUMET CITY — A teenage boy died Wednesday after a shooting in the 500 block of East End Avenue, officials said.

Tanche C. Robinson, 16, of Hazel Crest, died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Calumet City police responded about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday to the area for a report of an unresponsive person, Police Chief Kevin Kolosh said in a news release.

Robinson was pronounced dead about 6:50 a.m. Wednesday at the scene.

The death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner's office said.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and Calumet City Police Department were investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 708-868-2500.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.