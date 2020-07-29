You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Teen leads chase in stolen vehicle, strikes squad car, police say
alert urgent

Teen leads chase in stolen vehicle, strikes squad car, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK Police - Lake County Sheriff

STOCK Police - Lake County Sheriff

 John J. Watkins, The Times

GARY — A 17-year-old led a chase in a stolen vehicle, striking a squad car and nearly hitting construction workers while fleeing on the expressway, police said.

At 2:58 p.m. Tuesday a Lake County sheriff’s officer assigned to the Lake County Drug Task Force High Crime Unit was patrolling areas of Gary known for high rates of violent crimes, narcotics distribution and gang-related activity, according to a police report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

The officer was driving in a marked squad car west on 21st Avenue approaching Madison Avenue when he saw a silver hatchback vehicle driven east. The vehicle was then seen traveling at a high rate of speed after crossing over Broadway onto 20th Avenue.

The officer eventually caught up to the vehicle, where he saw the driver fail to fully stop or activate his turn signal while turning north onto Virginia Street, the police report said. The officer then activated his emergency lights and attempted to pull over the vehicle just south of 19th Avenue and Virginia Street.

The vehicle sped up, turning west onto 19th Avenue and continuing onto Broadway heading south to get onto Interstate 80/94. Before the vehicle merged west on the expressway, the officer saw the driver run a red light.

After sharing the vehicle’s license plate information with other law enforcement agents, police learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of Blue Island, Illinois, the report said.

The pursuit continued to the Danville exit, where the driver exited onto Interstate 94 toward Chicago. As the vehicle fled onto 159th Street to go eastbound, it entered a construction zone.

The driver then nearly hit three construction workers, causing them to run to the side of the road to avoid being struck, the police report said. The squad car was able to get in front of the suspect's car to slow it down and other squad cars attempted to box the vehicle in.

The driver struck a Lake County Sheriff's police car, causing damage to the front fender, and came to a stop. A male inside then got out of the vehicle and tried to run away, but he lost his footing and fell in the grass.

The officer was able to place the suspect into handcuffs and take him into custody. Police then took two other occupants from the vehicle into custody.

The driver and one of the passengers were both 17 years old, police reported. A third occupant of the vehicle was 23 years old. 

In addition, a firearm was found in the vehicle on the back seat floor covered in clothing.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said the officer inside the squad car that was struck by the fleeing vehicle was not injured. 

Local authorities followed Calumet City police to the Calumet City Police Department where the three suspects were going to be held. The two 17-year-old males were processed and released to their families. One of the males, a 23-year-old, claimed he could not see out of one eye and had a headache and was taken to a local hospital. After he received medical attention, he was booked into Lake County Jail.

Formal criminal charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm, are pending, police said. 

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: NPS rangers block seawall repairs at Ogden Dunes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts