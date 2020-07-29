Teen leads chase in stolen vehicle, strikes squad car, police say

The pursuit continued to the Danville exit, where the driver exited onto Interstate 94 toward Chicago. As the vehicle fled onto 159th Street to go eastbound, it entered a construction zone.

The driver then nearly hit three construction workers, causing them to run to the side of the road to avoid being struck, the police report said. The squad car was able to get in front of the suspect's car to slow it down and other squad cars attempted to box the vehicle in.

The driver struck a Lake County Sheriff's police car, causing damage to the front fender, and came to a stop. A male inside then got out of the vehicle and tried to run away, but he lost his footing and fell in the grass.

The officer was able to place the suspect into handcuffs and take him into custody. Police then took two other occupants from the vehicle into custody.

The driver and one of the passengers were both 17 years old, police reported. A third occupant of the vehicle was 23 years old.

In addition, a firearm was found in the vehicle on the back seat floor covered in clothing.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said the officer inside the squad car that was struck by the fleeing vehicle was not injured.