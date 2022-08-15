Teen molested, recorded after sneaking out during sleepover, Porter County police say

VALPARAISO — A 25-year-old Lakes of the Four Seasons man is accused of molesting one of three teenage girls he met after they sneaked out of a house during a sleepover, according to a newly filed charging document.

One of the girl's friends had reportedly taken a video of the alleged abuse and had already shared it with others by the time police got involved.

Police said they learned the three girls sneaked out of a house around midnight on June 10 going into June 11 during a sleepover and went to a nearby bridge to take pictures when they met the accused, Jacob Georgiefski-Rios.

The alleged victim, who was 13, said Georgiefski-Rios was fishing and initially told them he was 16, but later said he was 18 and then said he was 20, according to a charging document.

The girl's agreed to go to his house, but Georgiefski-Rios kicked them out when they became too loud, police said. One of the girls stayed in contact with Georgiefski-Rios and she and the alleged victim returned to his house a short time later after chatting about having a sexual encounter.

After smoking marijuana, the alleged victim said she wanted to leave, but her friend wanted to stay and have a sexual encounter with Georgiefski-Rios, according to police. The alleged victim said her friend talked her into going first with the encounter and learned later her friend had recorded it.

When the friend opted not to take part in the encounter, the girls left.

"She confirmed that they had informed Jake they were 13 years of age," a court document reads.

While the friend reportedly deleted the original video, police said they found two other videos on her phone relevant to the investigation.

Georgiefski-Rios initially denied meeting the three girls on the night in question, but later admitted they came to his house and were kicked out by him for being too loud, police said. He said two of the girls later returned and he had sexual contact with one of them.

"Jacob advised that after approximately three seconds he realized that what he was doing was wrong," police said.

He reportedly admitted knowing the young age of the girls and confirmed he had provided them with marijuana, according to police.

Georgiefski-Rios is charged with a felony count of child molesting and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, records show.

The case has been assigned to Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.