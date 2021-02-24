Teen nabbed in Hammond carjacking, police say

HAMMOND — A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with Monday night's armed carjacking at the GOLO gas station at 6318 Calumet Ave., police said.

The teen was located and arrested in Matteson, Illinois, a short time following the incident and faces charges in that state as well robbery charges in Hammond, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

A man told police at 11:30 p.m. Monday that he parked his vehicle, went into the store and returned to find a teen in his driver's seat, Kellogg said.

When the man attempted to remove the intruder, the teen exited the vehicle and pulled a gun, police said. Two other young men approached, pulled guns and told the vehicle owner to back away from the car.

The teen then re-entered the vehicle and drove north, police said. The other two men fled in another vehicle.

The man was not injured. His vehicle was later recovered in Matteson after being involved in a crash, police said.