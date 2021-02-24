 Skip to main content
Teen nabbed in Hammond carjacking, police say
STOCK - Hammond Police Station

Hammond Police Station

 John J. Watkins, The Times

HAMMOND — A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with Monday night's armed carjacking at the GOLO gas station at 6318 Calumet Ave., police said.

The teen was located and arrested in Matteson, Illinois, a short time following the incident and faces charges in that state as well robbery charges in Hammond, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

A man told police at 11:30 p.m. Monday that he parked his vehicle, went into the store and returned to find a teen in his driver's seat, Kellogg said.

When the man attempted to remove the intruder, the teen exited the vehicle and pulled a gun, police said. Two other young men approached, pulled guns and told the vehicle owner to back away from the car.

The teen then re-entered the vehicle and drove north, police said. The other two men fled in another vehicle.

The man was not injured. His vehicle was later recovered in Matteson after being involved in a crash, police said.

Region police said last month they were on high alert because of an increase in carjackings across the state line in Illinois.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

