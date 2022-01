Teen pleaded with man to let him out during police chase that ended in crash, records state

CROWN POINT — A Cedar Lake man was charged Monday with leading police on a chase Saturday with a woman and 16-year-old boy in his vehicle.

Andre R. Vena, 34, refused to let the 16-year-old out of the car despite pleading from the boy and his mother, who was on the boy's phone, for Vena to stop and let the boy out, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Vena consented to a blood draw at a local hospital and tested positive for cocaine, records state. He allegedly told police he fled because he didn't think officers could chase him.

Vena has not yet entered pleas to felony criminal confinement, three felony counts of resisting law enforcement, four misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated and two counts of reckless driving.

Vena was supposed to be giving the boy a ride home with the chase began about 9:05 p.m. Saturday after a Crown Point police officer's dash-mounted radar showed Vena's black Nissan was traveling at 57 mph in a 20-mph zone on West 129th Avenue, which a hilly area with limited lighting, records state.

The officer attempted a traffic stop at 129th and Grant Street, but Vena did not stop and turned south on Grant street, according to court documents.

Police chased Vena for about 20 minutes at speeds of more than 100 mph as Vena drove around other vehicles in traffic, drove left of center and disregarded a stop sign. The chase continued from Crown Point, south to the Lowell area, east to County Line Road, back west into Winfield, and finally onto Interstate 65 at the 109th Avenue interchange.

Police attempted to slow Vena's car with a tire-deflation device at 137th Avenue and County Line Road, but they were unsuccessful.

Lake County sheriff's officers tried multiple times to stop Vena's vehicle with "pit maneuvers," which involves using a police vehicle to cause a crash that brings the fleeing vehicle to a stop.

A successful pit maneuver brought the vehicle to a stop at 9:38 p.m., when the Nissan hit a median wall on northbound I-65 at 73rd Avenue, records state.

The suffered pain to his head and wrist as a result of the crash. A 41-year-old woman riding in the front passenger seat suffered facial bruising.

Vena suffered lacerations to his head. He and the female passenger were taken to a local hospital for treatment, records state.

The boy told police he asked Vena many times to let him out of the car, but Vena refused to stop. The boy said he called his mother, who also told police she pleaded with Vena to let her son out of the car, records state.

