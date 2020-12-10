Teen pleads guilty in Portage murder case, ID's co-defendant as gunman

VALPARAISO — A 16-year-old Gary resident pointed Thursday to one of his co-defendants as the person responsible for pulling the trigger and killing 27-year-old Portage resident Adriana Saucedo on Nov. 19, 2019.
Roderick Silas told the court 17-year-old Shaun Thompson is responsible for the killing during what was supposed to be just a robbery.
The revelation came as Silas pleaded guilty to a felony count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in return for prosecutors dropping counts of aiding, inducing or causing a murder, and murder in perpetration of a robbery.
Silas agrees, as part of the deal, to testify and otherwise cooperate with prosecutors against co-defendants Thompson and Jonathan Brown, 18, also of Gary.
If the proposed plea agreement is accepted by Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, Silas will be sentenced March 18. The proposed plea places no limits on sentencing, which means Silas faces 10 to 30 years on the robbery charge.
He faces an additional five to 20 years behind bars for a sentencing enhancement tacked on because he used a firearm while committing a felony, according to the agreement.
Silas confirmed for the court that he had triggered the entire crime by arranging through Facebook Marketplace to sell an iPhone to Saucedo.
Silas told his defense attorney Bob Harper that he used an alias when communicating with Saucedo and also arranged to sell her marijuana, which he did not have.
Rather, Silas said he considered the encounter a "play" and intended to rob Saucedo.
Handgun, car stolen
The stolen 9 mm handgun used in the shooting was obtained from a member of Thompson's family and it was handed to Thompson by Brown, Silas confirmed.
Silas said he had stolen the Pontiac Grand Am used in the crime one month earlier.
The trio drove to Saucedo's residence, picked her up at which time she purchased gasoline, and they then drove past her residence to the nearby Frontier building at 2059 Crisman Road in Portage, Silas confirmed. The group had planned to rob her and leave her there, but Thompson shot her.
The group drove to Horace Norton Elementary School in Gary where they carried her body to the building. Brown and Thompson took and left her body inside the abandoned school, Silas said.
The three defendants then divided the money stolen from Saucedo and went to several fast food restaurants to eat.
Thompson is scheduled to appear in court next Dec. 21 and go to trial Feb. 1 before DeBoer.
Brown's final pretrial hearing is Jan. 26 before DeBoer.
