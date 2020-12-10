Teen pleads guilty in Portage murder case, ID's co-defendant as gunman

Silas told his defense attorney Bob Harper that he used an alias when communicating with Saucedo and also arranged to sell her marijuana, which he did not have.

Rather, Silas said he considered the encounter a "play" and intended to rob Saucedo.

Handgun, car stolen

The stolen 9 mm handgun used in the shooting was obtained from a member of Thompson's family and it was handed to Thompson by Brown, Silas confirmed.

Silas said he had stolen the Pontiac Grand Am used in the crime one month earlier.

The trio drove to Saucedo's residence, picked her up at which time she purchased gasoline, and they then drove past her residence to the nearby Frontier building at 2059 Crisman Road in Portage, Silas confirmed. The group had planned to rob her and leave her there, but Thompson shot her.

The group drove to Horace Norton Elementary School in Gary where they carried her body to the building. Brown and Thompson took and left her body inside the abandoned school, Silas said.

The three defendants then divided the money stolen from Saucedo and went to several fast food restaurants to eat.