Teen shot at gas station, police say

GARY — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old from Gary says he was shot Thursday while in a vehicle at a gas station in the city.

Police responded around 2 p.m. to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus for a walk-in gunshot victim, Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The 19-year-old informed police he was sitting in a vehicle's passenger seat while parked at a gas station on 15th Avenue. The man said he heard a shot go off and then a sharp pain, realizing he had been shot, Westerfield said.

The man told police he was transported by the vehicle's driver, who he said he doesn't know, to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Gary Police Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.