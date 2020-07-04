Teen shot at house party, airlifted to hospital, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SCHERERVILLE — A 16-year-old Schererville girl is in stable condition after suffering a gunshot wound while at a house party late Friday.

Schererville Police responded around 11:53 p.m. to the 7900 block of Alexander St. for a call of shots fired, Deputy Chief Jeff Cook said.

Upon arrival police determined someone had shot into a residence from outside. Multiple people were seen filing out from what was believed to be a house party at the residence, Cook said.

Schererville Police learned a gunshot victim had been transported by a friend to a nearby Taco Bell at 8946 Wicker Ave. in St. John, where they called 911. The victim suffered a single wound in her upper back, Cook said.

A landing zone was set up at Lake Central High School shortly after for a medical helicopter to airlift the victim to University of Chicago Medicine, Cook said.

No suspects are in custody at this time and no other victims were reported. Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to residents, Cook said.