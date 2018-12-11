Try 1 month for 99¢
GARY — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the back Monday morning as he worked on a vehicle in the city's Midtown section, police said.

Gary police responded at 11:08 a.m. to the 1400 block of West 17th Avenue and found the boy lying on his back in a front yard, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Medics with the Gary Fire Department arrived and took the boy to a hospital for treatment. He was in stable condition Monday night, police said.

Police said a black male, wearing a black hoodie and black pants, walked up and fired several shots at the teen from a handgun, then ran north between houses.

Police processed the crime scene for evidence, Hamady said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

