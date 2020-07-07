Teen shot in leg after argument breaks out during basketball game, police say

Return to homepage ×
EAST CHICAGO — A teenager was struck by gunfire when an argument broke out during a basketball game, police said.
At 5:40 p.m., East Chicago police were called to the 4800 block of Alexander Avenue for a gunshot wound victim.
Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said a group of kids was playing basketball when an argument broke out, resulting in a 14-year-old boy being shot in the leg.
The boy was transported to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and is in stable condition, Rivera said.
At this time, police do not have a suspect, he said.
Anyone with information on the incident should call the anonymous tip line at 219-391-8500, or Lt. Detective Brian Paine at 219-391-8318.
