Teen shot in leg, police say; authorities searching for suspects

EAST CHICAGO — Police are searching for suspects after officers found a 17-year-old gunshot victim Wednesday night.

At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to shots fired in the 3900 block of Hemlock Street, said East Chicago Lt. Brian Paine.

Police found an injured 17-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Paine said the juvenile was taken to a hospital and the injury is not life-threatening.

Limited information is known at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Washington 219-391-8318 or to call an anonymous tip line at 219-391-8500.

