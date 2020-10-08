 Skip to main content
Teen shot in leg, police say; authorities searching for suspects
urgent

Teen shot in leg, police say; authorities searching for suspects

Ambulance stock
Times file photo

EAST CHICAGO — Police are searching for suspects after officers found a 17-year-old gunshot victim Wednesday night.

At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to shots fired in the 3900 block of Hemlock Street, said East Chicago Lt. Brian Paine.

Police found an injured 17-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Paine said the juvenile was taken to a hospital and the injury is not life-threatening.

Limited information is known at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Washington 219-391-8318 or to call an anonymous tip line at 219-391-8500.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

