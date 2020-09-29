Teen shot to death, others wounded in separate shootings over 3 days, police say

GARY — The overnight shooting death of a Gary teen follows a string of separate shootings in the city over the past three days.

Jasmin Owens, 19, died after a bullet pierced his heart late Monday, officials said.

Owens was pronounced dead about 11:15 p.m. His death was ruled a homicide, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

A person who brought Owens to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus told officers the shooting occurred in Gary, but did not know exactly where, Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak said.

Lake County Sheriff's Department CSI unit also responded to shooting, according to the coroner's office.

Police asked anyone with more information on Owens' death to contact Sgt. Antwan Jakes with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. Information can be provided anonymously by calling the department's crime tip line at 1-866-CRIME-GP.

Also Monday, a 22-year-old Calumet City man reported being shot in the left arm in the 4400 block of Broadway, Pawlak said.

The man told police he was walking south on Broadway when he saw a black charger pull up to him. He said someone in the vehicle then fired, wounding him, Pawlak said.