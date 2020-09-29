 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen shot to death, others wounded in separate shootings over 3 days, police say
breaking urgent

Teen shot to death, others wounded in separate shootings over 3 days, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK Police - Police line FILE

STOCK Police - Police line

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

GARY — The overnight shooting death of a Gary teen follows a string of separate shootings in the city over the past three days.

Jasmin Owens, 19, died after a bullet pierced his heart late Monday, officials said.

Owens was pronounced dead about 11:15 p.m. His death was ruled a homicide, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

A person who brought Owens to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus told officers the shooting occurred in Gary, but did not know exactly where, Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak said.

Lake County Sheriff's Department CSI unit also responded to shooting, according to the coroner's office.

Police asked anyone with more information on Owens' death to contact Sgt. Antwan Jakes with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. Information can be provided anonymously by calling the department's crime tip line at 1-866-CRIME-GP.

Also Monday, a 22-year-old Calumet City man reported being shot in the left arm in the 4400 block of Broadway, Pawlak said.

The man told police he was walking south on Broadway when he saw a black charger pull up to him. He said someone in the vehicle then fired, wounding him, Pawlak said.

A bystander later found the man and transported him to Franciscan Health Dyer, where he was treated and later released.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Detective Sgt. Doug Drummond at 219-881-1210, or the crime tip line at 1-866-CRIME-GP.

On Sunday, a 48-year-old Gary man reported being shot in the chest while he was at a party, Pawlak said.

Police responded about 12:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of Grant Street. The man was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where he was treated for his injury.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Detective William Fazekas at 219-881-1210, or the crime tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.

On Saturday, a 33-year-old Pittsburgh man suffered a bullet graze to the neck after being shot at in the 1300 block of Virginia Street, Pawlak said.

He was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Gary Police Department Violent Crime at 219-881-1210 or 866-CRIME-GP.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts