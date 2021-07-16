Teen suspect arrested in shooting on I-94 that wounded 1, police say

A 16-year-old boy wanted in connection with a shooting two months ago on the Borman Expressway was arrested Wednesday in Harris County, Texas, Indiana State Police said.

Lajahnis Z. Rosemond, of Gary, was the second suspect to be arrested this week on charges linked to a shooting May 20 on Interstate 94, near the I-65 interchange, Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

Jalen T. Robinson, 22, of Hammond, appeared Wednesday before Lake Criminal Court magistrate, who entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Rosemond, who was charged as an adult, is accused of firing about six shots into a Jeep occupied by five people, striking an 18-year-old woman in the back.

Rosemond was riding in the back passenger seat of a Toyota Corolla driven by Robinson, according to court records.

The 18-year-old woman told police she previously had issues with an 18-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl who were with Rosemond and Robinson at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk.

The 18-year-old and her four friends argued with members of Rosemond and Richmond's group before both groups left the beach, according to court records.