CROWN POINT — A teenager was waived to Lake Criminal Court to face trial as an adult on charges alleging he shot a man last year in Gary, records show.

Dionni A. King, 18, of Gary, is accused of shooting a then-24-year-old man in the hip and buttocks Sept. 9, 2018, in the 3700 block of Jackson Street.

A delinquency petition was filed against King in Lake Juvenile Court in October 2018, records show.

Lake Juvenile Court Judge Thomas Stefaniak waived King to adult court Sept. 6.

According to the waiver, the victim initially told police he didn't know who shot him. In a subsequent interview with police, he identified King as the suspect.

King's attorney argued there was a lack of probable cause because of the victim's conflicting statements, the waiver says.

The Juvenile Court ruled the conflicting statements could affect the state's ability to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, but found the probable cause standard had been met.

In waiving King to adult court, the Juvenile Court also found the charged felonies "are part of a pattern of delinquent acts that are repetitive in nature."

King's initial appearance before Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell has not yet been scheduled, online records showed. He is being held on a bond of $30,000 surety or $3,000 cash.

