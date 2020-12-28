Teen wanted on charges alleging he molested girl multiple times

CROWN POINT — An out-of-state teen was wanted Monday on charges alleging he sexually abused a young relative when she was between 7 and 8 years old.

Deandre Grey, 19, is facing felony rape and child molestation charges after the relative's parents found out about the alleged sexual abuse earlier this year, according to Lake County Criminal Court records.

The girl first told her parents about the alleged abuse on Sept. 26, after they questioned her behavior while at a store, records show.

The girl told police Grey raped her five times, made her perform a sex act on him and showed her how to kiss, court documents state.

Grey was 16 when the alleged abuse began, and told the girl not to tell anyone, or he would hurt her, records state.

The alleged sexual abuse occurred in the girl's old home, as well as once in Tennessee, she told police, court documents state.

The girl's mother told police the alleged abuse occurred between September 2017 and April 2018 in Hammond, and that Grey lived in their house from September 2017 to February 2018, court documents state.