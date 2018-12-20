The home of Aaron Lopez Saldana, 47, is located near the end of a dead-end road and partially surrounded by abandoned residences in Gary. Police said Monday they found hundreds of sexually explicit photos and videos of young boys, including in sexual positions, in the home.
A blue Lake County police evidence glove remains on the front porch of the home of Aaron Saldana in Calumet Township. Saldana is charged with felony child pornography possession, voyeurism and obstruction of justice charges.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez speaks at a news conference Monday night about felony charges filed against Aaron Lopez Saldana, of Gary, a longtime Lake Ridge school district teacher's aide who was arrested over the weekend.
The burglary suspect who allegedly unearthed a Lake Ridge school district employee's trove of pornographic images of young boys last week, leading to the teacher's aide's arrest and firing, has been charged in Lake Superior Court in connection with the break-in.
Scott Thomas Porta II, 18, of Griffith, has been charged with burglary, a level 4 felony, according to a charging affidavit filed Wednesday.
Porta reportedly confided in a friend that he and a friend broke into the Gary home of his former photography club director, Aaron Saldana, on Dec. 12.
The friend told police Porta "went there to get something he wanted and, instead, got something he didn't."
Suspects were in search of guns, electronics
There, Porta found a black photo album underneath Saldana's bed that depicted hundreds of Polaroid photos of boys, some believed to be of elementary school age, in various stages of undress, records show. He told detectives he "picked up a black book, opened it up and immediately dropped it," according to the affidavit.
Porta's friend, Michael K. L. McGregor, 18, of Lake Station, also has been charged in connection with the burglary, allegedly stealing firearms and various electronics.
Saldana reported the burglary to police that same day, noting an Xbox console, iPhone, three long guns, and a 9mm gun — tucked between the mattresses in a spare bedroom — were all missing. Images recovered by police on the Saldana's USB drives allegedly showed young males sleeping in that same spare bedroom, records show.
Porta told police he also swiped a few of the USB drives found in Saldana's bedroom. He reviewed the flash drives on his computer later at home. He also took an external hard drive, laptop, iPad and an additional USB drive that bore the name "Saldana" in black marker.
One stolen USB drive was allegedly found in McGregor's bedroom allegedly read "Lake Ridge Schools Asset."
Porta allegedly told his friend he was scared to turn in the footage, because he believed he would be arrested for burglarizing Saldana’s home. After a traffic stop later that week, Porta agreed to an interview with police, where he allegedly admitted to the break-in.
Saldana enters not guilty plea
Saldana entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday in Lake Superior Court — days after he first was arrested and accused of recording pornographic images of young boys showering, using the bathroom at his home and in sexual positions.
The 47-year-old from Gary had worked for Lake Ridge schools in Calumet Township since 2010 until his firing Monday when the allegations were first publicly aired.
Authorities have charged Saldana with felony child pornography possession, voyeurism and obstruction of justice charges after the alleged discovery.
He was arrested over the weekend, not long after detectives stopped by his home to find him dousing photo negatives in gasoline near a smoking grill to destroy evidence.
The Lake Ridge Middle School teacher’s aide led a photography club at Lake Ridge Middle School beginning in 2015, according to The Times archives. He still was active with the club leading up to his arrest and also served as a cross-country coach.
Saldana also is accused of having images of Lake Ridge Middle School students in his possession, but they did not appear “overtly sexual,” authorities wrote in the charging affidavit.
Sheriff urges parents, children to speak up
Lake County Sheriff Martinez said his detectives have fielded "several" phone calls and tips from families and children since Monday's news conference at Lake Ridge Schools' administrative building, where he urged people to come forward with any information they have.
This week, detectives have interviewed families and children in relation to the investigation, he said.
Earlier this week, Martinez said their initial investigation shows these were not recent crimes uncovered, he said, but crimes that likely were occurring over an extended period.
“We believe that there may be other victims out there, some of (whom) do not even realize that they’re victims, and some children who don’t even realize they have been recorded without their knowledge,” Martinez said at the time.
Martinez said police searched Saldana's home, as well as his classroom, seizing several computers, flash drives and other equipment.
During the lawful search of his home, officers found several computers, “but it was clear that the components had been removed from them," authorities have said. More than two dozen video files appear to be produced from a hidden pinhole camera in Saldana’s bathroom, records state.
Superintendent Sharon Johnson-Shirley said Monday the district's initial investigation “shows nothing has occurred during school hours or on school grounds, but at his home.”
Lake court records indicate Saldana carried out these crimes between July 2016 and Dec. 12, though Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said that’s based on current information, which is limited.
It is possible that timeline could expand once police analyze evidence and if more victims come forward, he said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Department at 219-755-3346.
