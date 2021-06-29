 Skip to main content
Teen with no driver's license wrecks stolen car, police say
PORTER — An Illinois teen was taken into custody after wrecking a stolen vehicle in Porter, police said.

At 7:50 a.m. Sunday Porter police were called to a single-vehicle crash near Pearson Road and Carlson Corners, said Chesterton Spokesman Kevin Nevers.

The driver, a 17-year-old from Illinois, drove off the road after failing to negotiate a sharp turn, police said. The vehicle was found crashed into a tree in a residential front yard. 

Two teens who were passengers in the car had to be taken to a hospital for treatment. One was a male from Lake County and the other was a male from a Chicago suburb. One of the passengers was found unconscious in the wreck while the other was going in and out of consciousness. The both have since been released from medial care.

The teen driver said he did not know why he lost control of the car and crashed, police said.

Police determined that the driver did not have a driver's license and the vehicle was reported as stolen.

The driver was taken to the Porter County Detention Center, where he will face charges including auto theft and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a driver's license.

The juvenile's identity has not been released. 

