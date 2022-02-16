Teen wounded in shooting, police say

GARY — A 16-year-old boy was wounded Monday in a shooting near West 11th Avenue and Clark Street, police said.
Gary police were dispatched about 5 p.m. to the 1100 block of Baker Street for a report of a gunshot victim, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
They found a 16-year-old Gary boy, who had been shot in the chest.
The boy told police he was walking with a friend and the friend's father when someone in a passing vehicle began shooting, Hamady said.
Police located a crime scene in the 1100 block of Clark Street, he said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Cristian Silva
Santos Simental
Rahmaan Reed
Pedro Salgado-Perez
Terrence Powell
Marisol Marquez
John Maugherman
David Parker
LC Johnson Jr.
Jonte Coleman
Devonta Ford
Quentin Jackson
Henry Chase
Arturo Cleveland
D'Nishio Breeding
Philip Armstrong
Deshawn Ward
Gregory Wiening
Darryl Shaw
Ahdezjia Smith
Nicholas Roberts
Kamri Robertson
Yaqueline Rodarte
Jose Marquez
Briana Ramirez
Jesse Ray Jr.
Joshua Jordan
Rebecca Koslow
Devon Greenfield
Ethel Hansen
Juan Delgado
Christopher Buglio
Melissa Smith
Moses Santos
Dillon Metsch
Kanei Miller
Darrell Moore Jr.
Jada Johnson
Jordan Garcia
Wayne Gralewski Jr.
Nicholas Abbott
Angela Fodemski
Warren Spain
Timothy Walton
Daniel Yates
Daryle Pearson Jr.
Trendarious Peterson Mosley
Damontae Reed
Demitrien Oliphant
Timothy Johnson
Kenneth McGraw
Michael Ohart III
William Cromwell
Julie Fulkerson
James Clouse
Charles Bryson
Nathaniel Carnegie
Jared Swope
Frank Thompson
Alex Peters
Barry Rogers Jr.
Heather Smith
Marvin Lewis
Anthony Naumoski
David Ocampo
Chivas Johnson
Joseph Childers
Beonka Johnson
Gerald Brown
Isaiah Carrington
Daniel Ball
Robert Bowie
David Washington
Keorra Wilson
Eric Woods
Quintan Sims
Brett Taylor Jr.
Monte Manyfield
Lequete McElrath
Deandre Mosley
Chantera Lee
Marshall Lackey II
Joshua Frothingham
Darrion Jackson
Jerome Kennedy
Chrissinda Carter
Lamar Wilson
Leslie Triebel
Garrick Turner
Elizabeth Walton
Patsy Stephens
Samantha Shaffer
Nicholas Reding
James Nugent
Jameel Payton
Timothy Perkins Jr.
Ronald Pettigrew
Brandi King
Fallon Laturno
Alyssia Jackson
Jermaine Hawthorne Sr.
Devin Frank
Antino Barnes Sr.
Kelli Brinnehl
Elisa Carranza
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.