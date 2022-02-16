 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen wounded in shooting, police say

GARY — A 16-year-old boy was wounded Monday in a shooting near West 11th Avenue and Clark Street, police said.

Gary police were dispatched about 5 p.m. to the 1100 block of Baker Street for a report of a gunshot victim, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

They found a 16-year-old Gary boy, who had been shot in the chest. 

The boy told police he was walking with a friend and the friend's father when someone in a passing vehicle began shooting, Hamady said.

Police located a crime scene in the 1100 block of Clark Street, he said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

