Teenage boy in custody in carjacking that led to officer shooting K-9, police say

GARY — Police took a 16-year-old boy into custody in connection with a carjacking early Sunday at a gas station in the city's Glen Park section, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
A Gary officer, who shot a Lake County sheriff's K-9 after it bit him during a search for the suspects in the 3300 block of Broadway, was not seriously injured, he said.
The carjacking was reported about 12:20 a.m. at the Citgo at East 47th Avenue and Broadway, police records show.
Lake County officers were assisting Gary police as they attempted to place a suspect in custody, sheriff's spokeswoman Pam Jones said.
The K-9 lunged at the Gary officer, biting his arm and causing him to fall down.
The Gary officer shot the dog after the K-9's handler was unable to call it off, police said. The dog was shot in the leg, but was expected to recover.
The 16-year-old who was taken into custody was a passenger in the car, Hamady said. Two other suspects were able to evade police.
Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call Sgt. Jon Basaldua, of Gary's Juvenile Division, at 219-881-7300. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
The Sheriff's Department was conducting an internal review of the circumstances leading to the K-9's injury, Jones said.
Ahvon Hurt
Andrew Kreps
Anthony Marin
Anthony Pagano
Arniel Hernandez
Bonard Rodriguez
Brent Lynch
Brian Sheppard
Cara Broach
Cesar Guaran-Aguilar
Cheryl Stomp
Chloe Hamstra
Christopher Hedges
Chrystal Pena
Cole Albaugh
Cordell Thurman
Cristina Galka
Damon Moore
Daniel Banas
Daniel Jevyak
Daniel Rojas
Daniel Williams
David Darnell Trotter
David David
David Nicholas Tittle
Demetrius Green
Dennis Devon West
Donald Willitis
Edrick Sanchez Alicea
Eric Hunter
Ervin Green
Esmeralda Garcia
Fernando Barrera
Frank Quintero
Gabriel Michael Dawson
Gabrielle Kile
Graciliano Frasco
Hunter Cole Brennan
Jackie Barnack
Jaime Oseguera
James Kelly
Jared Herron
Jason Brown
Jason Cobb
Javyon George-Boatman
Jeremy Todd
Jessica Langel
Jesus Avila
Jesus Rosales
Joseph Berlanga
Joseph Boursaw
Juanika Gardner
Keena Kadisha Watts
Kimberley Sansone
Laniah Davis
Larry Buchanan
Lauren Zinmer
Lyndon Walker
Mariah Braboy
Marlon Carr
Martell Bailey
Marvin Glenn Jerro Sr.
Mateo Smalley
Matthew Haselberger
Matthew Wolwark
Michael Potter
Nathan Medanich
Nicholas Breier
Nicholas Welch
Patrick Borzenski
Rachel McKinney
Raejean Young
Ramon Sierra
Raushan Daugherty
Reiny Smith Johnson
Robert Allen Vacendak
Ryan Payne
Stephen Borowski
Stephen Washington
Tahj Baker-Lucas
Terrell Willis
Tessa Paige Baumgartner
Thomas Bales
Yarithza Valencia
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.