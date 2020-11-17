Teenage boy in custody in carjacking that led to officer shooting K-9, police say

GARY — Police took a 16-year-old boy into custody in connection with a carjacking early Sunday at a gas station in the city's Glen Park section, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

A Gary officer, who shot a Lake County sheriff's K-9 after it bit him during a search for the suspects in the 3300 block of Broadway, was not seriously injured, he said.

The carjacking was reported about 12:20 a.m. at the Citgo at East 47th Avenue and Broadway, police records show.

Lake County officers were assisting Gary police as they attempted to place a suspect in custody, sheriff's spokeswoman Pam Jones said.

The K-9 lunged at the Gary officer, biting his arm and causing him to fall down.

The Gary officer shot the dog after the K-9's handler was unable to call it off, police said. The dog was shot in the leg, but was expected to recover.

The 16-year-old who was taken into custody was a passenger in the car, Hamady said. Two other suspects were able to evade police.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call Sgt. Jon Basaldua, of Gary's Juvenile Division, at 219-881-7300. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.