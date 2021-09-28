Teenager taken to hospital after hit-and-run near park, police say

GARY — A 15-year-old pedestrian was taken to a Chicago hospital Sunday afternoon after he was injured in a hit-and-run near Buffington Park, police said.

Gary police were dispatched about 3:45 p.m. to the area of East Seventh Avenue and Delaware Street for a report that someone had been run over by a car, an official said.

Police arrived and learned a driver in a red 2005 Ford Crown Victoria hit the boy and fled the scene on foot, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The boy was taken to a local hospital and later transported to Comer Children's Hospital for treatment, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Ryan Martens at 219-881-7485. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

