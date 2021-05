Teens arrested after carjacking vehicle, leading cops on two-state chase, police say

CALUMET CITY — Two handguns were recovered and two teenagers were arrested after carjacking a vehicle at a Hammond gas station, police said.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said the carjacking occurred at a gas station at Sibley Street and State Line Avenue in Hammond between 6 and 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Police circulated a description of the vehicle and its license plate number, Martinez said, and it was spotted about 90 minutes later.

Sgt. O'Keefe of the Lake County Sheriff's Department executed a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver to end the pursuit at Memorial Drive and Douglas Avenue in Calumet City, Martinez said.

He noted that PIT maneuvers only may be performed by officers certified to do so. They involve a police vehicle nudging a vehicle being pursued so it spins out, allowing it to be boxed in by other police vehicles.

Martinez said two teens, ages 16 and 17, were arrested and two handguns were recovered. He said Hammond police continued the investigation.

