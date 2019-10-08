HAMMOND — Two teens died in crash late Monday after their car collided with a semitrailer at East 108th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard, police say.
Mia Rodriguez, 18, and Emely Perez, 17, both of Chicago, were pronounced dead about 11:50 p.m. at the scene by the Lake County coroner, dying of blunt force trauma.
Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said the driver of the semi sustained minor injuries in the two-vehicle crash, which occurred just before 10 p.m. and remains under investigation. The man was airlifted from the site to a local hospital for treatment.
Other assisting agencies included the Hammond Fire Department and Indiana State Police.