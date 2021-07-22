Teens steal car from Porter County home, police say

PORTER — After stealing a car from a local driveway Wednesday afternoon, an 18-year-old man and 16-year-old girl, both from Chicago, were nabbed during a traffic stop in Starke County, police said.

Carlos Arellano was taken to the Porter County jail and faces a felony count of auto theft, Porter police said.

The girl was taken to the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center.

The theft occurred around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday from a residential driveway in the 1300 block of Berg Street, police said.

The owner said the keys to the vehicle were outside on a table near the entrance of the house and she and others had been going in and out of the house all day without a problem, according to the incident report.

The owners then saw the two teens get in the vehicle and drive off, police said.

A neighbor told police she was sitting in her vehicle when approached by Arellano and the girl, who she suspected wanted to steal her car, according to police. She said the couple asked to borrow a tent since they planned to stay in Indiana a few nights.