Teens tracked to home after retired firefighter's homicide, detective testifies

Detective Sgt. Antwan Jakes testified an attendant at the Clark Gas Station told him two teenagers came in early June 26 to buy 25-cent juices. The attendant later told the boys to leave because they were known for causing problems with other customers, he said.

Despite being told to leave, the boys continued to hang around the gas pumps when Broadnax pulled up in his SUV, Jakes said.

Broadnax was a regular customer at the Clark, who often came in during the morning to buy coffee and a newspaper. The attendant told police he exchanged pleasantries with Broadnax and informed him the newspapers hadn't been delivered yet, so Broadnax left the gas station and headed back toward his vehicle, Jakes said.

Jakes said he watched surveillance video from the gas station that showed two teens, later identified as Terrell and Jefferson, communicating as they walked alongside Broadnax's vehicle.

Terrell, described as being more dark-skinned of the two boys, had a firearm and was wearing a fitted knit cap, a black zip-up hoodie with a Nike symbol on it and black jogging pants with a red stripe down the legs, Jakes said.