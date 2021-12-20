Teens tracked to home after retired firefighter's homicide, detective testifies

CROWN POINT — Surveillance video from multiple sources and witness statements helped police track down two teenagers accused of murdering a retired Gary firefighter last summer outside a gas station, investigators testified.
Antonio M. Terrell, 15, of Gary, and Tyjuan Jefferson, 15, a ward of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, appeared before Lake Juvenile Court Magistrate Matt Gruett on Thursday for a hearing to establish whether there is probable cause to waive them to adult court.
If Gruett finds probable cause, the boys are each entitled to a subsequent hearing where their attorneys, Kenya Jones and Joann Price, would attempt to prove it is in the best interest of the child and the community for them to remain in the juvenile system.
Deputy Prosecutors Abeni Morgan and Anthony Pamplona called several police officers to the stand Thursday who testified about how Terrell and Jefferson were identified as suspects in the June 26 shooting death of Wallace "Wally" Broadnax in the parking lot of the Clark Gas Station at West 23rd Avenue and Grant Street in Gary.
Broadnax, 70, was a retired Gary firefighter and member of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. He was remembered him in the days after his homicide as a pillar of the community and as someone who was always willing to help children.
Detective Sgt. Antwan Jakes testified an attendant at the Clark Gas Station told him two teenagers came in early June 26 to buy 25-cent juices. The attendant later told the boys to leave because they were known for causing problems with other customers, he said.
Despite being told to leave, the boys continued to hang around the gas pumps when Broadnax pulled up in his SUV, Jakes said.
Broadnax was a regular customer at the Clark, who often came in during the morning to buy coffee and a newspaper. The attendant told police he exchanged pleasantries with Broadnax and informed him the newspapers hadn't been delivered yet, so Broadnax left the gas station and headed back toward his vehicle, Jakes said.
Jakes said he watched surveillance video from the gas station that showed two teens, later identified as Terrell and Jefferson, communicating as they walked alongside Broadnax's vehicle.
Terrell, described as being more dark-skinned of the two boys, had a firearm and was wearing a fitted knit cap, a black zip-up hoodie with a Nike symbol on it and black jogging pants with a red stripe down the legs, Jakes said.
Jefferson, described as lighter-skinned, was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with camouflage fabric on the hood and sleeve areas, black pants with white line down the side and Nike tennis shoes with an apparent metal buckle on the laces, he said.
Jefferson approached Broadnax outside the gas station and grabbed Broadnax's arm, Jakes testified. Terrell displayed the gun, and Broadnax appeared to attempt to pull away from Terrell, he said.
When Broadnax broke free and attempted to run, Terrell raised his arm and fired the gun in Broadnax's direction three times, Jakes said. Broadnax fell to the ground, and the boys took off across Grant Street through a parking lot at Advance Auto Parts, the detective said.
Lake County sheriff's Detective David Block testified he responded with the sheriff's Crime Scene Investigation Unit to collect evidence at the homicide scene.
Block did not find any spent shell casings at the crime scene, but he later collected spent bullets that were removed from Broadnax's body during an autopsy, he said.
Capt. Milan Trisic testified he responded June 27 with the sheriff's Crime Scene Investigation Unit to assist the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit execute a search warrant at a home in the 1600 block of West 21st Avenue in Gary.
During the search, Trisic collected a five-shot Taurus revolver that contained two live bullets and three spent bullets, he said. He swabbed the firearm for DNA and submitted the evidence to Indiana State Police for processing, he said.
Trisic also collected a black Nike hoodie, a gray hooded sweatshirt with camouflage fabric on it and two pairs of Nike tennis shoes in different sizes, he said.
Lake County sheriff's Deputy Cmdr. Tyrone Douglas testified he downloaded copies of surveillance video from the Clark Gas Station, which had a number of well-placed cameras.
Jakes said video from the gas station, Advance Auto Parts and a residence — along with statements from witnesses — showed two people matching Terrell and Jefferson's descriptions leave the gas station and make their way back to the 1600 block of West 21st Avenue.