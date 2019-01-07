CROWN POINT — Ten attorneys are applying to fill a vacancy in Lake Superior Court, Civil Division.
They include: James L. Clement Jr., Kristen D. Hill, Kristina Kantar, Deborah A. Kapitan, Andrew L. Kraemer, Lake Circuit Court Magistrate Alice Ann Kuzemka, Anthony D. Pampalone, Adam J. Sedia, Superior Court Judge Pro Tempore Stephen A. Tyler and Stacy J. Vasilak.
They are seeking the Lake Superior Court, Civil Division Room 4 bench in Gary. The vacancy is caused by next month's retirement of Superior Court Judge Diane Kavadias Schneider.
Schneider is leaving Civil Division Room 7 after 18 years of service. Superior Court Judge Bruce Parent will transfer to Room 7 after Schneider's departure, vacating Civil Division Room 4, where he has served as judge since 2014.
While most Indiana judges are nominated by political parties and popularly elected, Lake County has operated, since 1973, under a judicial merit selection system. It's 16 Superior Court judges are nominated by the Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission, a mix of lawyers and lay members of both political parties.
They are expected to meet by early February to interview the applicants and submit to Gov. Eric Holcomb the names of the three most qualified candidates. The governor then has 60 days to name the newest judge out of the finalists.