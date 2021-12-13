 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tenant douses landlord in bleach water, strikes with hammer, Portage police say
alert urgent

Tenant douses landlord in bleach water, strikes with hammer, Portage police say

Athena Guerrero

Athena Guerrero

 Provided

PORTAGE — A 38-year-old Portage woman faces a felony count after allegedly dousing her landlord with bleach water and then repeatedly striking her with a hammer over an attempt to enter her apartment to carry out emergency plumbing work, police said.

Portage police said they were called out shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 5400 block of Aspen Avenue where a landlord told them she had a plumber out for a second time and yet tenant, Athena Guerrero, had again locked all doors and windows to prevent entry to her unit.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

While police initially advised it was a civil matter, officers stepped in a short time later when the landlord came back to them drenched in water smelling of bleach, the incident report says. The landlord told police she used a drill to remove a storm door and then a key to access the unit in question at which time Guerrero threw a bucket of water on her.

The landlord went back to the unit while police were on scene and police found both women on the ground with the landlord bleeding from her nose, officers said. The landlord reportedly told police Guerrero took a hammer from her and struck her in the head a couple of times.

Guerrero was taken into custody and faces a felony count of battery with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, police said. She reportedly resisted efforts by officers to place her in handcuffs.

Guerrero was ordered to have no contact with the landlord for 10 days.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A 'back to school' themed extravaganza for this Nigerian dog carnival

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts