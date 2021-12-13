Tenant douses landlord in bleach water, strikes with hammer, Portage police say

PORTAGE — A 38-year-old Portage woman faces a felony count after allegedly dousing her landlord with bleach water and then repeatedly striking her with a hammer over an attempt to enter her apartment to carry out emergency plumbing work, police said.

Portage police said they were called out shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 5400 block of Aspen Avenue where a landlord told them she had a plumber out for a second time and yet tenant, Athena Guerrero, had again locked all doors and windows to prevent entry to her unit.

While police initially advised it was a civil matter, officers stepped in a short time later when the landlord came back to them drenched in water smelling of bleach, the incident report says. The landlord told police she used a drill to remove a storm door and then a key to access the unit in question at which time Guerrero threw a bucket of water on her.

The landlord went back to the unit while police were on scene and police found both women on the ground with the landlord bleeding from her nose, officers said. The landlord reportedly told police Guerrero took a hammer from her and struck her in the head a couple of times.