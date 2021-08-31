Tension between neighbors led to shooting that wounded 2, police say

CROWN POINT — A Hammond woman eavesdropped Sunday outside a window as a man talked to her female neighbor about a dispute between the two women, didn't like what she heard and shot two people inside the neighbor's apartment, court records allege.

Raven Washington, 30, was charged Monday in connection with the shooting about 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Michigan Street in Hammond.

Washington has not yet entered pleas to four felony counts of battery and three counts of criminal recklessness.

Hammond police were called to the apartment for a report of a shooting and found a 29-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to their legs, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

The gunshot wound victims told police they were visiting a woman's apartment when a man arrived, began to smoke with them and talked to the woman about resolving an issue with Washington, Lake Criminal Court records state.

One of the witnesses told police Washington and the woman had been best friends, but had been having problems with each other for some time, records state.

Washington's neighbor told police she was unaware of any issues with Washington and hadn't spoken to her in about six months, according to court documents.