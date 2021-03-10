Testimony highlights irregularities in Portage bidding practices

Hatagan painted a dire picture of the former mayor’s personal finances in the year of the garbage truck purchases.

He said Snyder owed the IRS thousands of dollars in personal and business taxes associated with the mayor’s failing mortgage finance business.

Hatagan said Snyder was struggling to make car payments and mortgage payments on a rental property he owned.

Snyder, who took office as Portage mayor a decade ago, set out in 2013 to modernize trash collection in the city with more automated trucks.

The city invited truck vendors to bid supplying the city with five more modern garbage trucks that year.

The defense argues Snyder only came up with the idea and left the implementation to his city advisers.

Hatagan testified records the government subpoenaed in their investigation spoke of a constant stream of communications between Snyder and the Buhas as bidding unfolded that year.

Prosecutors showed the jury evidence a Great Lakes Peterbilt salesman provided Portage with information on trucks they were prepared to sell, months before an official notice of the bidding was made public.