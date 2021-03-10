Testimony highlights irregularities in Portage bidding practices

HAMMOND — Jurors on Wednesday heard of irregularities that marked the city of Portage’s purchase of garbage trucks and prompted bribery charges against former mayor James E. Snyder.
Federal prosecutors called witnesses revealing Snyder’s unusual personal interest in the 2013 garbage truck bidding process.
They also tracked the $13,000 paid by the successful truck vendor to Snyder that prosecutors are calling a bribe.
The former mayor’s defense attorney told jurors there should be nothing suspicious about Snyder’s involvement in the $1.125 million truck contracts or the money he later pocketed.
Snyder is pleading not guilty.
A panel of 15 male and female jurors heard a second day of testimony Wednesday from Gerard Hatagan, an investigator for the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, who summarized the government’s case against Snyder.
Hatagan detailed the political ties between Snyder and Steve and Bob Buha, the former owners of Portage-based Great Lakes Peterbilt, through records of thousands of dollars the brothers gave Snyder’s political organization.1
Hatagan conceded the campaign contributions were perfectly legal.
Snyder’s defense attorney, Jackie M. Bennett, noted other city vendors contributed to Snyder’s campaign, but Assistant U.S. Attorney Jill R. Koster noted the Buhas were Snyder’s largest contributor at the time of the city’s garbage truck contracts.
Hatagan painted a dire picture of the former mayor’s personal finances in the year of the garbage truck purchases.
He said Snyder owed the IRS thousands of dollars in personal and business taxes associated with the mayor’s failing mortgage finance business.
Hatagan said Snyder was struggling to make car payments and mortgage payments on a rental property he owned.
Snyder, who took office as Portage mayor a decade ago, set out in 2013 to modernize trash collection in the city with more automated trucks.
The city invited truck vendors to bid supplying the city with five more modern garbage trucks that year.
The defense argues Snyder only came up with the idea and left the implementation to his city advisers.
Hatagan testified records the government subpoenaed in their investigation spoke of a constant stream of communications between Snyder and the Buhas as bidding unfolded that year.
Prosecutors showed the jury evidence a Great Lakes Peterbilt salesman provided Portage with information on trucks they were prepared to sell, months before an official notice of the bidding was made public.
Bennett argued businesses routinely and legitimately sell products and services to municipalities.
Portage city records indicated bidding documents from Great Lakes Peterbilt were sent directly to the mayor’s office, not the clerk-treasurer, the city’s official record keeper.
Less than a month after the Buhas successfully won the bidding process for five trucks, they wrote Snyder a $13,000 check.
Snyder contends that money was the legitimate upfront payment of his consulting services he provided the Buhas on their business’ insurance coverage and information technology.
Bennett also scoffed at the idea that Snyder would take a bribe in the form of a $13,000 check, since cash would be harder to trace.
Hatagan said there was no evidence Snyder took any cash bribes, but noted the truck firm needed to write a check to claim the $13,000 as a business expense and tax deduction.
Hatagan said the Buhas’ check was made out to SRC Consulting, a Snyder business entity he hadn’t registered with the state. Prosecutors contend this was done to conceal the payment.