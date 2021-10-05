TF North High School briefly locked down while police searched for shooter

CALUMET CITY — Law enforcement briefly placed TF North High School under lockdown this morning as they searched, unsuccessfully, for a suspect who allegedly fired a gun not far from campus, although police said there was no threat to the school or its occupants.

According to the Calumet City Police Department, the city's ShotSpotter gunfire detection system notified the department of shots fired in the 900 block of Pulaski Road around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. Officers responding to the scene "located evidence of gunfire." No one was injured in the shooting.

TF North is at 755 Pulaski Road and some of the school's athletic facilities are in the 900 block.

City spokesman Sean Howard confirmed the reported shots were not fired on school grounds.

The police department wrote in a press release that "an intense ground and aerial search" was conducted in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, with the help of canine units from the Hammond Police Department and Cook County Sheriff's Office. A witness reported the suspect fled into a nearby wooded area, but the suspect was not located.

"This was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the school, staff or faulty," CCPD said.