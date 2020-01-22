'That's the outfit I had to take off' for alleged child molester, teen testifies in Valpo

VALPARAISO — The 18-year-old fought back tears as she softly told jurors early Wednesday afternoon why she remembers her favorite outfit as a 5-year-old girl.
"Cause that's the outfit I had to take off ... when Thomas Sutherlin molested me," she said.
Taking the stand during the second day of 73-year-old Sutherlin's trial, the teen said she was molested twice by Sutherlin, during a period police have identified as February 2006 to February 2009.
The case is muddied for prosecutors in that when interviewed by police in 2016 when the allegations officially came to light, the alleged victim claimed the abuse had been ongoing for all years prior to 2016 and included intercourse. She later admitted accusations of intercourse and of the extended timeline of alleged abuse were false and testified Wednesday that she made them in hopes of having someone finally pay attention to the real claims she made as a young girl.
"I just wanted somebody to listen," she said.
During the first incident at Sutherlin's Hebron home, the teen said the defendant announced he was going to punish her for speaking poorly about her cousin.
"He told me to bend over his lap," she said, noting she was then assaulted.
"I didn't know what to think," she said of the difficulty of processing the alleged sexual abuse as a child. "It felt like a long time."
The latter incident began when Sutherlin called her into his computer room and had her sit on his lap to watch pornography, she told jurors. She testified that she remembered seeing a woman crying in the video.
"I said, 'Why is she crying,'" she said. "He said, 'She likes it.'"
Sutherlin then switched to an animated Star Wars-themed pornographic movie, the teen testified.
Later that same day, the defendant told the alleged victim she would need to be punished again because she had told his wife about the first round of punishment, the teen testified. He then repeated the same approach of molesting her, she told the court.
"I didn't want to go back," she said.
Sutherlin denies the accusations, and his defense attorney, Jesse Harper, told jurors Tuesday that Sutherlin did nothing more than spank the girl when she became hysterically upset over a cousin.
"He has been wrongfully accused," Harper said. "He did not do this."
The young woman's parents also testified Wednesday, and both said they were surprised by their daughter's sudden aversion to visiting Sutherlin.
"She loved going there," her mother said. "My heart sank to my stomach."
The teen's mother said her daughter confided in her that Sutherlin had asked her to say all the curse words she knew and then said he would tell on her if she told anyone about the pornography she saw on his computer, the woman said.
Her father raised doubts about the spanking explanation offered by Sutherlin.
"She never did anything wrong," he said. "I never spanked her."
The trial is ongoing before Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.