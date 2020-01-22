'That's the outfit I had to take off' for alleged child molester, teen testifies in Valpo

"He told me to bend over his lap," she said, noting she was then assaulted.

"I didn't know what to think," she said of the difficulty of processing the alleged sexual abuse as a child. "It felt like a long time."

The latter incident began when Sutherlin called her into his computer room and had her sit on his lap to watch pornography, she told jurors. She testified that she remembered seeing a woman crying in the video.

"I said, 'Why is she crying,'" she said. "He said, 'She likes it.'"

Sutherlin then switched to an animated Star Wars-themed pornographic movie, the teen testified.

Later that same day, the defendant told the alleged victim she would need to be punished again because she had told his wife about the first round of punishment, the teen testified. He then repeated the same approach of molesting her, she told the court.

"I didn't want to go back," she said.

Sutherlin denies the accusations, and his defense attorney, Jesse Harper, told jurors Tuesday that Sutherlin did nothing more than spank the girl when she became hysterically upset over a cousin.

"He has been wrongfully accused," Harper said. "He did not do this."