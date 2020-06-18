Theft charges against former Gary superintendent dismissed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GARY — A criminal theft case against a former Gary school superintendent, who was previously accused of stealing from the district as it faced state takeover, has been dropped.

The Lake County prosecutor's office was granted a request to dismiss felony charges of theft and official misconduct against Cheryl Pruitt, 56, on Tuesday, according to Superior Court of Lake County records.

The charges were dismissed because the state found an inability to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, records show.

Pruitt was charged Oct. 5, 2018, on allegations she deposited a $1,256 reimbursement from the district into her personal bank account after the Gary Community School Corp. already had paid $1,617 from its extracurricular account to a district credit card. The money was intended to pay for her business trip in May 2016, records say.

The state took over the Gary Community School Corp. in 2017, delegating all authority of the School Board and superintendent to an emergency manager who could cut costs and pay off more than $100 million in debt.

Pruitt’s attorney, Scott King, said Pruitt had no intent to steal from the district. The allegations were that she had knowingly or intentionally received the funds, which he said was not the case.