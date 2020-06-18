You are the owner of this article.
Theft charges against former Gary superintendent dismissed
Theft charges against former Gary superintendent dismissed

GARY — A criminal theft case against a former Gary school superintendent, who was previously accused of stealing from the district as it faced state takeover, has been dropped.

The Lake County prosecutor's office was granted a request to dismiss felony charges of theft and official misconduct against Cheryl Pruitt, 56, on Tuesday, according to Superior Court of Lake County records.

The charges were dismissed because the state found an inability to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, records show.

Pruitt was charged Oct. 5, 2018, on allegations she deposited a $1,256 reimbursement from the district into her personal bank account after the Gary Community School Corp. already had paid $1,617 from its extracurricular account to a district credit card. The money was intended to pay for her business trip in May 2016, records say.

The state took over the Gary Community School Corp. in 2017, delegating all authority of the School Board and superintendent to an emergency manager who could cut costs and pay off more than $100 million in debt.

Pruitt’s attorney, Scott King, said Pruitt had no intent to steal from the district. The allegations were that she had knowingly or intentionally received the funds, which he said was not the case.

“The whole premise of the claim was that she was double-reimbursed for the same expense, which she did, but it was not intended by her,” King said. “She wasn’t even the one who processed the paperwork.”

King said how the double-reimbursement happened is still unknown and Pruitt immediately paid back the money.

Pruitt served as superintendent from July 1, 2012, until her resignation in February 2018, more than a year before her contract was scheduled to end.

“Anyone charged with a crime they did not commit, let alone someone who is so much in the public eye; it has been devastating,” King said. “She has showed remarkable strength and patience under a tremendous amount of pressure. Hopefully this will not impact her ability to find future employment and move on.”

Now that the criminal case has been dismissed, a civil case regarding a complaint to recover public funds from Pruitt can continue. The lawsuit was paused while the criminal court case was ongoing.

