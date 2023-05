HAMMOND — Three suspects in an attempted theft were arrested early Wednesday morning after leading police on a pursuit on Interstate 80/94, Hammond police said.

An officer discovered the suspects while doing a routine check around 3:05 a.m. on the 7700 block of Cabela Drive, Lt. Steve Kellogg said. One suspect was attempting to break open a semitrailer with a pair of bolt cutters. When the officer activated his emergency lights and approached the suspects, they fled, quickly getting into in a van parked near the semitrailer.

The suspects merged east onto 80/94 and the officer followed. Lake County Sheriff's Department deputies joined the Hammond officers in pursuit and continued until the suspects struck a concrete barrier near the intersection of Interstate 65, Kellogg said.

The suspects were transported to the Hammond City Jail for booking. Police have not yet released the identities of the suspects.

Preliminary charges include attempted theft and resisting law enforcement, Kellogg said.

Indiana State Police also offered assistance in the apprehension of the suspects.

