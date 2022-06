Theft suspects strike in Schererville parking lots, police warn

SCHERERVILLE — Schererville authorities have alerted residents of a theft scam that has happened multiple times near businesses in town.

Police said the criminal activity had been ongoing Wednesday morning and afternoon throughout town.

The Schererville Police Department released surveillance images Wednesday of two women and a man they believe are involved in the scam.

Two people have been reportedly approaching people in parking lots of businesses while holding cash in their hands.

When the scammers ask whether the victims have dropped cash on the ground, they ask the victims to check if they have all of their cash. As the victims get their wallets out, the scammers steal the wallet or credit cards from the wallet.

Police said this has happened twice Wednesday in the Schererville Walmart parking lot.

One woman involved is described as having darker skin, is possibly Hispanic and speaks English imperfectly. The other woman was only described as having blonde hair.

"Please stay vigilant and always be aware of your surroundings," police said.

Anyone who has had contact with the people in the photos is asked to call the Schererville Police Department at 219-322-5000.

