Thief drives off with Dodge Challenger from Highland car dealership, police say

HIGHLAND — After getting a car sales person to assist him in looking at a Dodge Charger, a man hopped in and took off on Indianapolis Boulevard, police said.

At 2:09 p.m. Tuesday police responded to an auto theft at RightWay Auto Sales at 9424 Indianapolis Blvd., said Highland police Cmdr. John Banasiak.

The business reported a 2020 Dodge Challenger, that was modified to look like a Dodge Hellcat, had been stolen from the lot.

Witnesses said a man had come to the business on foot asking to see a vehicle. A sales person assisted him and he asked the employee to start the vehicle so he could hear it run.

The man then proceeded to jump into the car and drive off, fleeing south on Indianapolis Boulevard.

Police searched for the suspect and stolen car, but he was not found.

The suspect was described as a black man wearing all black clothing, red tennis shoes, and a black mask, Banasiak said. The vehicle is described as being all black with yellow fender protectors in front with no license plate on the vehicle.

Authorities have entered the car into the national database as a stolen vehicle.The investigation is ongoing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.