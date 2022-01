Thief steals catalytic converter from Schererville senior center shuttle bus in theft spree, police say

SCHERERVILLE — A catalytic converter was stolen from a Schererville senior living facility bus, which the elderly residents use to travel for medical care and other necessities. Authorities said this theft is just one among multiple reports across the town.

In the past two months, Schererville police have responded to several calls reporting catalytic converter thefts throughout town, said Cmdr. Kevin Wagner, of the Schererville Police Department.

"These thefts have been reported at businesses, apartment complexes and even residents' driveways," Wagner said. "These thefts have occurred at all hours of the day and night and the theft is usually completed in a matter of minutes."

Between Jan. 14 and 17, a catalytic converter was stolen from a bus that was parked in the rear of Clarendale of Schererville, a senior living center at 7770 Burr Street, police said.

Resident Jennifer Polacek said that she learned of the theft after speaking with a neighbor who is now residing at the center.

"All of the residents rely on that shuttle bus to get to and from doctor and dentist appointments, as well as going to the local stores for necessities and occasional outing," Polacek said. "Due to it being a shuttle bus the price to get the catalytic converter replaced is a big one that the facility is going to have to save up for. Which also means the residents won’t be able to get around. These thieves just don’t realize what they took away from these elderly residents. They probably wouldn’t care either."

On Wednesday the Schererville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division released surveillance photos of a vehicle suspected of being involved in catalytic converter thefts, asking for the public’s help identifying the owner of the vehicle. The vehicle was involved in a recent catalytic converter theft on Phillips Road in Schererville, Wagner said.

"If you notice someone acting suspicious around vehicles or lying underneath a vehicle, then call the police," Wagner said. "The best way to prevent this type of theft is to park your car in the garage, if possible, park in well-lit areas and get some type of video system as a deterrent or help identify the suspects in these incidents."

The suspect vehicle is described as a four-door silver Honda with black rims and a small spoiler on the trunk. Anyone who can identify this vehicle and/or its owner is asked to contact Detective Dan Drexler at 219-322-5000, extension 2321. Tipsters can also call the Crime Tip Hotline at 219-865-4646 and may remain anonymous.

Other areas of the Region have also reported catalytic converter thefts. Portage police said Mitsubishi Outlanders and hybrid vehicles have been targets.

