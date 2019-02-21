SCHERERVILLE — Two men suspected of ransacking cars in Schererville neighborhoods have been caught on surveillance cameras, police said.
Schererville police are asking the public's help in identifying two men who are believed to be connected to a rash of thefts from vehicles. The recent thefts happened around 4 a.m. Monday, police said.
One theft victim's credit card was used at stores in Calumet City the same day as the thefts, police said.
The men may also be connected to other recent thefts from vehicles in the Schererville area.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Schererville Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 219-322-5000 or to anonymously call the Crime Tip Hotline at 219-865-4646.