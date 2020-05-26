'This is going to be their end,' Valpo boy told classmate before double murder, police say

Silva said he went to the basement of the home and heard Kerner meeting with two people before hearing six gunshots and Kerner yelling, "John, John," police said.

When he entered the home's garage, Silva said he saw Lanham laying motionless face down and Grill laying face down but alive and making noises, according to charging documents. While wiping up blood with towels provided by Kerner, Silva said he saw Kerner "grab a wrench and his back swing prior to striking Thomas."

Kerner handed Silva the gun on a towel and he placed it in a trash bag with the bloody towels, police said. Silva said he saw Kerner with a second gun - a CZ9 hangun - but never saw it before and did not touch it.

The Indiana State Police lab later found Silva's DNA on the CZ9's grip, trigger and slide. The weapon was later determined to belong to Kerner's grandfather, records show.

Silva reportedly told another person that after leaving school that day with Kerner, Kerner was playing the song "Last Memory" and that Kerner told him, "this is going to be that kid's last memory," according to charging documents.

Kerner reportedly told a confidential informant he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal in the garage of Kerner's grandparents' home, according to the records.