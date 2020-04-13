Those violating 'stay-at-home' order risk arrest, police warn

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAPORTE — As Hoosiers enter the fourth week of the governor's stay-at-home order to combat the spread of COVID-19, LaPorte County Sheriff John Boyd said he understands the boredom this has created.

While police are not allowed to stop motorists simply to determine their destinations, if officers find "that an individual is not out for essential travel, there is a strong likelihood that they could be charged," he said as part of a video statement posted on the department's Facebook page.

The charge of violating the governor's order amounts to a B misdemeanor, he said.

The sheriff's department charged a Goshen man March 31 with violating the governor's order after police were alerted by the sound of gunshots in rural Kankakee Township.

Wesley Rivera-Colon, 22, was also charged with criminal recklessness and possession of a handgun without a license, according to the department.

Portage police charged a man April 6 with violating the order as part of a drunken driving arrest.