Those violating 'stay-at-home' order risk arrest, police warn

LAPORTE — As Hoosiers enter the fourth week of the governor's stay-at-home order to combat the spread of COVID-19, LaPorte County Sheriff John Boyd said he understands the boredom this has created.
While police are not allowed to stop motorists simply to determine their destinations, if officers find "that an individual is not out for essential travel, there is a strong likelihood that they could be charged," he said as part of a video statement posted on the department's Facebook page.
The charge of violating the governor's order amounts to a B misdemeanor, he said.
The sheriff's department charged a Goshen man March 31 with violating the governor's order after police were alerted by the sound of gunshots in rural Kankakee Township.
Wesley Rivera-Colon, 22, was also charged with criminal recklessness and possession of a handgun without a license, according to the department.
Portage police charged a man April 6 with violating the order as part of a drunken driving arrest.
Aaron Arce, 33, of Portage, reportedly told police he had been drinking at home and was heading to a relative's home in Gary.
"He did not give a reason why," police said.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb first issued his "stay-at-home" order March 23 and then extended it through April 20, Boyd said.
Hoosiers are only allowed to leave their home for such essential needs as a job deemed essential; to care for loved ones or a pet; and to go to a doctor's appointment, pharmacy or grocery store," he said.
Recreation is also allowed while practicing social distancing of 6 feet from others.
"Now is a very critical time to slow the spread of COVID-19," Boyd said.
"I'm calling on you to follow the 'stay-at-home' order," he said. "By remaining at home, your decision will save lives."
