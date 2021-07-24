Thousands evacuate indoors as storm hammers Pierogi Fest; minor damage reported

WHITING — High winds, pouring rain and lighting roared through Whiting's Pierogi Fest, causing thousands of attendees to be evacuated indoors.

This was the first time the entire fest had an evacuation, said Pierogi Fest chairman and co-founder Tom Dabertin.

He said the meteorology team from CBS 2 alerted organizers early on that a strong storm is on its way, prompting them to enact the evacuation.

Around 5:30 p.m. thousands were packed into the Whiting High School gym and various businesses to take shelter until the storm passed at 5:52 p.m.

"The Dollar Tree (across from the Chamber of Commerce) welcomed everyone inside," Dabertin said. "I want to give a special thanks and recognition to Dollar Tree Manager Rob Dennis-Kulak. He was out there inviting people in the building to take shelter."

Dabertin said many businesses opened their doors to attendees, however he noted Family Dollar on 119th Street did not allow festgoers inside during the storm.

A few booths closed for water damage and various signs were blown about. Some electrical equipment was damaged but it caused no major impacts.