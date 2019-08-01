{{featured_button_text}}
Courts
Jonathan Miano, The Times

VALPARAISO — While the Porter County Sheriff's Department honored one of its own this week as acting courageously when carrying out a fatal shooting of a suicidal man in January, representatives of the deceased have quite a different take on the incident.

The Jan. 23 shooting is described as "grossly negligent," "reckless," "unlawful" and "in violation of civil rights and amounted to use of excess force," according to a tort claim notice filed in June on behalf of the survivors of 46-year-old Kevin Vawter.

The claim served put Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds, his department and the officers involved on notice of the potential for a lawsuit in the matter.

The claim, filed by Dyer-based attorney Michael Babcock, accuses the department of failing to properly hire, train and supervise its officers.

The officers involved, including seven-year patrolman Nathan Graf who pulled the trigger, are accused in the claim of using "improper tactics, excessive force and negligently handling all aspects of this matter."

The claim seeks "the maximum compensatory and punitive damages permitted under the applicable law."

The June 17 claim requests copies of any reports regarding the incident and a reply within 90 days or a lawsuit will be filed.

Porter County government attorney Scott McClure declined comment Thursday.

Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds awarded Graf this week with the department's second-ever medal of honor in recognition of what he said was Graf's saving of two of his fellow officers from harm or even death during the incident at a home in the 700 block of McCool Road in South Haven.

Responding officers encountered Vawter with slit wrists and holding a box cutter, Reynolds said. Vawter retreated into the home and officers decided to follow because of the extent of his injuries.

Graf shot his Taser at the man and the man fled into the home's kitchen, Reynolds said.

"Seconds later, the male subject suddenly charged out of the kitchen with the box cutter raised over his head and ran directly toward Officer (Tyler) Williams," Reynolds said.

Fearing for the welfare of Williams and Lt. Jeremy Chavez, Graf transitioned to his firearm and fired three shots that struck and stopped Vawter, Reynolds said.

The shooting investigation was closed by the Indiana State Police last month without any finding of wrongdoing on the part of the officers, Reynolds said.

No one was immediately available Thursday with the state police to confirm the status and/or outcome of the investigation.

Chris Allton, a neighbor of Vawter, said the day following the shooting that she was surprised to learn about the incident.

"They were the nicest people," Allton said. 

She said the family, which included a couple and their son, were friendly, helpful to fellow neighbors and generous with the vegetables produced in their summer garden.

"I never saw this coming," Allton said.

