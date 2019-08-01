The Jan. 23 shooting is described as "grossly negligent," "reckless," "unlawful" and "in violation of civil rights and amounted to use of excess force," according to a tort claim notice filed in June on behalf of the survivors of 46-year-old Kevin Vawter.
The claim served put Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds, his department and the officers involved on notice of the potential for a lawsuit in the matter.
The claim, filed by Dyer-based attorney Michael Babcock, accuses the department of failing to properly hire, train and supervise its officers.
The officers involved, including seven-year patrolman Nathan Graf who pulled the trigger, are accused in the claim of using "improper tactics, excessive force and negligently handling all aspects of this matter."
The claim seeks "the maximum compensatory and punitive damages permitted under the applicable law."
The June 17 claim requests copies of any reports regarding the incident and a reply within 90 days or a lawsuit will be filed.
Porter County government attorney Scott McClure declined comment Thursday.
Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds awarded Graf this week with the department's second-ever medal of honor in recognition of what he said was Graf's saving of two of his fellow officers from harm or even death during the incident at a home in the 700 block of McCool Road in South Haven.
Responding officers encountered Vawter with slit wrists and holding a box cutter, Reynolds said. Vawter retreated into the home and officers decided to follow because of the extent of his injuries.
Graf shot his Taser at the man and the man fled into the home's kitchen, Reynolds said.
