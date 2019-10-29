HAMMOND — Threatening the president will get you prison time, even if you were more than 100 miles away when you did it.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip Simon on Tuesday imposed a 30-month sentence on Steffon Gonzalez, 21, of Hobart, who pleaded guilty to posting threatening messages from his home on Facebook against President Trump earlier this spring.
But if Gonzalez had been convicted at trial, he would have faced a maximum penalty of five years for his threats and an additional 20 years for trying to obstruct the federal investigation of his threats by telling his girlfriend to delete his Facebook account.
U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II agreed to accept a more lenient sentence under Gonzalez’s plea deal.
Gonzalez admitted to making threats while watching a Trump political rally March 28 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, that was being live streamed by Fox 32 Chicago.
Gonzalez admitted at his July 30 guilty plea hearing that he publicly posted these comments on Facebook: “Standing outside with my .22 long rifle ready to kill trump I will be on the news” and “It's so crazy how I got a big 30x6 chambered to blow his head off wait till he starts walking I’m right outside … (where) he’s at.”
Gonzalez told the judge during his guilty plea hearing that at the time he posted the threats he was in fact sitting at home in Hobart, where he was under house arrest over state charges he had earlier threatened a friend of his child’s mother.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandra McTague said in July that a concerned citizen read Gonzalez’s posts and reported them to authorities.
Gonzalez said he falsely denied the comments two days later when U.S. Secret Service agents came to his home and questioned him, claiming his Facebook account had been hacked and someone else did it.
Federal agents and Hobart police found bullets and gunpowder, but no firearm at his residence.
Gonzalez told the court Tuesday he tried to obstruct the investigation into his threats when he called his girlfriend from a recorded telephone line in jail and asked her to delete his Facebook page.
The judge ordered Gonzalez to undergo drug and alcohol rehabilitation, vocational training and mental health treatment.
Gonzalez’s court-appointed defender, Peter L. Boyles, argued in a court memo that Gonzalez should be released immediately after having served more than five months already in pretrial detention.
Boyles said Gonzalez was caught up in the daily attacks on Trump on social media and other public forums.
However, federal prosecutors argued Gonzalez deserved more substantial prison time because he had threatened Trump on Facebook during the two years prior to this incident.
They said it was fortunate that those attending Trump’s rally in March were unaware of the threats Gonzalez was making and no panic took place.