Three arrested, weapons taken in continued gun crackdown, police say

LAPORTE — Police in LaPorte County continue their crackdown on illegal guns with three people arrested Saturday and two guns taken away, police said.

The first incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. when police found Michael Catalano, 47, of Knox, with a disabled vehicle in the 16000 south block of U.S. 421, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said.

A loaded .22-caliber magnum revolver was discovered in vehicle along with a drug later identified as methamphetamine, police said.

Catalano faces felony counts of a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine, police said. He was taken to jail on a $15,005 cash-only bond.

About 90 minutes later, an officer spotted a vehicle speeding westbound on U.S. 20 just west of Fail Road.

The officer stopped the vehicle and the driver was identified as Lea N. Staggers, 41, of Chicago, according to police.

The passenger, who attempted to provide numerous false names at the scene, was later identified by police as Lanardo M. Daniels, 39, of Chicago.

A 9 mm handgun belonging to Staggers was found in the vehicle, police said.