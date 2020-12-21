 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three arrested, weapons taken in continued gun crackdown, police say
urgent

Three arrested, weapons taken in continued gun crackdown, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE — Police in LaPorte County continue their crackdown on illegal guns with three people arrested Saturday and two guns taken away, police said.

The first incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. when police found Michael Catalano, 47, of Knox, with a disabled vehicle in the 16000 south block of U.S. 421, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said.

A loaded .22-caliber magnum revolver was discovered in vehicle along with a drug later identified as methamphetamine, police said.

Catalano faces felony counts of a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine, police said. He was taken to jail on a $15,005 cash-only bond.

About 90 minutes later, an officer spotted a vehicle speeding westbound on U.S. 20 just west of Fail Road.

The officer stopped the vehicle and the driver was identified as Lea N. Staggers, 41, of Chicago, according to police.

The passenger, who attempted to provide numerous false names at the scene, was later identified by police as Lanardo M. Daniels, 39, of Chicago.

A 9 mm handgun belonging to Staggers was found in the vehicle, police said.

Staggers was arrested on a misdemeanor count of carrying a firearm without a permit.

Daniels faces a misdemeanor count of false informing, according to police.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts