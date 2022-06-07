Three arrested with stolen gun in wake of armed robbery, Region police say

MICHIGAN CITY — Police said they seized four handguns and drugs during a traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of three people from an earlier armed robbery.

Michigan City police said they stopped a vehicle Friday in the 1300 block of E. Michigan Boulevard after observing a traffic violation and found six people inside.

A search of the vehicle revealed four handguns, one which had been reported stolen through the Michigan City Police Department.

It was determined three of the occupants were involved in an armed robbery earlier in the day during which cash and a firearm were stolen, police said.

Marquaivion Holmes, 19, and Corey Gray, 20, both of Michigan City, and Ramanze Robinson, 20, of Chicago, were taken into custody and charged with felony counts of armed robbery and theft of a firearm, police said.

Rodney Rolland, 19, of Chicago, was also arrested and faces a misdemeanor charge of possessing marijuana, according to police.

Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell applauded the efforts of the officers.

"The teamwork, integrity, and dedication of these officers continue to have an impact on thwarting gun violence in our community," the department said. "As we continue to strengthen our partnerships between Michigan City Police Department, community members, and elected officials, we will continually identify and address the people responsible for the unjust violence in our community."

